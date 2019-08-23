Derek Hough

“For a brief moment it brought up old unpleasant memories of being mocked and laughed at for being a boy who danced,” the World of Dance judge wrote in an Instagram post after watching Spencer’s segment. “Fortunately that feeling dissipated quickly in knowing that the climate of dance, especially for young men in this generation is thriving more than ever, celebrated and appreciated.”

He continued, “We are in a new era and time, especially for dance and it’s perception. The tone and mockery towards dance is just dated, old and not relevant anymore. Those who mock don’t understand.”