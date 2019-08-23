Val Chmerkovskiy

“Whether you grow up to be a doctor, lawyer, painter, civil servant, superstar athlete, regardless of profession you aspire to have, DANCE is incredible for you,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of 1977’s Saturday Night Fever, which he said encompasses the “confidence and bravado” that dance gives him.

He continued, “The relationship you build with your body, your creativity,the confidence it gives you to be able to speak in public, etc… I highly recommend and will always do so, for parents to put their kids into dance.”