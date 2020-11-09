Larsa Denies Sleeping With Tristan

“I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” Larsa said about rumors that she had an affair with Tristan, Khloé’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, in recent months.

She also said she’s rooting for the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter True.

“If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up,” Larsa said. “You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”