Travis Claimed Larsa Hit on Him

Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi, had a bad encounter with Larsa too.

“I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened,” Larsa said. “So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis.’ By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. I know he raps about being the highest in the f—king room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the f—king room. He imagined all this s-t because it never happened.”