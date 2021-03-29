Cards on the Table

Larsa opened up about her relationship with Beasley during a February 2021 appearance on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee, claiming she had spoken with the basketball player about his marital status before they began dating. “I googled them when I first met him — they weren’t together,” she said. “They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation, way before me.”