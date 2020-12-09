Family First

“The last thing Larsa needs is attention,” a source told Us Weekly on December 7, noting Larsa had been spending time with her “best friends Michelle Pooch and Loren Ridinger” while in Miami. “She has been focusing on her kids and her jewelry brand that is going to be carried at Saks and other large retail stores.” The insider added that Larsa’s relationship with her eldest son, Scotty Jr., is good despite him “liking” tweets that shaded his mom amid the drama. “Scotty Jr. is focusing on basketball and talks to his mother and father daily,” the source said.