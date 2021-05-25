News

Larsa Pippen and NBA Player Malik Beasley Drama: Everything We Know

Malik Beasley Takes Dig Larsa Pippen Apologizes Wife Montana Yao Amid Drama
Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao. Courtesy Malik Beasley/Twitter; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Courtesy Montana Yao/Instagram
Taking Responsibility

Beasley addressed the drama in a lengthy social media post in May 2021, one month after Us confirmed he and the reality star called it quits, and apologized to Yao for putting her through the wringer.

“For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you,” the basketball player wrote via Instagram. “Also for the record I wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. … At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.”

