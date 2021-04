Temporary Support

Yao was denied “temporary spousal maintenance” in March 2021 by a Minnesota court following her December 2020 filing, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The model was granted temporary child support in the amount of $6,500 per month for their son, Makai. Her request for a $15,000 advance from the estranged couple’s marital estate has been deferred and she was denied her request for $20,000 to pay her attorney’s fees.