1. He’s Michael Jordan’s Second Oldest Son

Marcus is the middle child of the three kids the Hall of Fame player, 59, shares with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. He has an older brother, Jeffrey, 33, and younger sister Jasmine, 29. The Chicago native also has a set of younger half-sisters, Ysabel and Victoria, who Michael welcomed with wife Yvette Prieto in February 2014.