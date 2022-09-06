2. He Was a College Basketball Star

Marcus and Jeffrey followed in their father’s footsteps and made a name for themselves as basketball players at their high school, Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois After graduating, Marcus played for the University of Central Florida in Orlando. In addition to his skills on the court, he made headlines when he insisted on only wearing Air Jordan sneakers for the game, despite the team being sponsored by Adidias. The conflict resulted in UCF losing its sponsorship deal with Adidas.