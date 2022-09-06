4. He Founded a Boutique Inspired By His Dad’s Trophy Room

In addition to helping Jeffrey run the family’s philanthropic foundation, Heir Jordan, Marcus opened the high-end shoe store The Trophy Room in May 2016. The boutique, which was located in Disney World in Orlando, was inspired by and designed to resemble Michael’s infamous trophy room, which housed all of his accolades and awards. Three years later, Marcus transitioned the business to an online-only storefront after closing the physical location.