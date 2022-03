July 2016

Though the actors have known each other since they were teenagers, it wasn’t until 2016 that things took a turn for the romantic. They were not only spotted “making out” over dinner in New York City, a source told Us at the time, but the pair also celebrated the 4th of July together in New Jersey. “She was holding onto Ben and was all over him,” an eyewitness told Us of Prepon and Foster’s PDA. “They were really close, talking and laughing.”