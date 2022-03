July 2017

Ahead of the birth of daughter Ella, Prepon gushed about her pregnancy to Us. “I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes.” Some of those changes include cravings for food she hadn’t thought about since she was a kid. “When I got pregnant all of a sudden I was like, ‘I need a pastrami on rye. I need a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. I need mustard and sauerkraut,’” she revealed.