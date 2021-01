4. She Influenced ‘Marriage Story’

The It Doesn’t Have to be That Way author represented director Noah Baumbach in his divorce from Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2010. Nearly 10 years later, he directed Marriage Story, a film about a director and an actress struggling through their divorce. Laura Dern’s character was seemingly inspired by Wasser.

“I liked Laura’s portrayal, even if she was somewhat villainous,” the attorney told Us about Dern’s portrayal of a divorce lawyer.