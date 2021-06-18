Babies Lauren Burnham Celebrates ‘1st Week’ With Twin Son and Daughter: I Want You ‘Both Home’ By Riley Cardoza June 18, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 7 2 / 7 Baby Girl Burnham’s baby girl slept swaddled in a striped blanket. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cabo Style With This Ultra-Similar Sun Hat The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston’s Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ These $45 Mules Have the Same Vibe As Meghan Markle’s Designer Pair More News