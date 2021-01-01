Baby on Board

The Bachelor alum announced in December 2020 that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. “A dream Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” Bushnell captioned an Instagram video of her baby’s ultrasound. “Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.” The “Big, Big Plans” singer also shared the video and wrote, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”