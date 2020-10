Newlywed Red Carpet

A month after tying the knot, the newlyweds attended the Country Music Association Awards in November 2019. “It felt different walking the red carpet as a married couple, in the best way” the crooner told Us exclusively at the time. “We knew we really liked each other when we came to the CMAs together last year, but this time around it’s so special to step on the red carpet with someone I love so dearly and introduce her now as my wife.”