October 2004

One month after the premiere, the show’s infamous spring break episode aired, which centered on a post-split fight between the Everyone Is Doing Great star and Cavallari, who decided to hook up with someone else. The tension escalated to the point where both Colletti and Conrad called her a “slut” — which the fashion designer now greatly regrets.

“I’m so sorry,” Conrad told her former costar on her podcast in November 2022. “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now, like, I would never call another woman that. … It was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”