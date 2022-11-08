Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Feuds

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: ‘Laguna Beach,’ Reality TV Feuds and More

By
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock; Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
10
2 / 10
podcast

October 2004

One month after the premiere, the show’s infamous spring break episode aired, which centered on a post-split fight between the Everyone Is Doing Great star and Cavallari, who decided to hook up with someone else. The tension escalated to the point where both Colletti and Conrad called her a “slut” — which the fashion designer now greatly regrets.

“I’m so sorry,” Conrad told her former costar on her podcast in November 2022. “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now, like, I would never call another woman that. … It was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”

See Full Gallery