October 2020

The Balancing in Heels author explained during a Laguna Beach reunion that a lot of her feud with Conrad was fabricated through editing. “There was one time that they had me walking down the street and they had a producer on the other side of the street and they were like, ‘Just look at her,’” she recalled. “And she’s, like, giving me these dirty faces so I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, look at her!’ And of course, they made it seem like I was looking at Lauren being like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Cavallari continued: “We had no idea what was going on. Now, … we get it. We know how reality TV works, so it would be totally different now. But I think, to your point, that’s what made it what it was.”

That same month, the mother of three told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had completely moved on from their feud. “So much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school that I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point,” she revealed.