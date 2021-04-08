2020

Graham gave a rare glimpse into her home life with Krause in a February 2020 piece for The New York Times. “I love crossword puzzles and word and spelling games of any kind, but so does Peter, so we have an agreement: I get the crossword in the Sunday New York Times, but he gets the one in The Week. He gets the Spelling Bee in The Times and I get the Sudoku in The Week,” she said of their typical Sunday. “We listen to music or ‘This American Life’ and pass the papers back and forth and get away from the phones for a few hours.”

She also detailed her affliction with being “easily distracted,” especially when it comes to the internet. “Peter blames some of it on being a Pisces,” she revealed. “‘One fish goes this way, the other fish goes that way,’ he’ll say when I leave the refrigerator door open for the millionth time.”