Age Is Just a Number

“I am lucky to have friends of all ages: the cast of Mighty Ducks are mostly teenagers; my godson and his crew are in their early twenties; my sisters and brother aren’t yet 40; Jen Smith and the writer friends I’ve made are mostly in their 40s; my peers and I are in our 50s; my dad, my dear friend and Gilmore mom Kelly Bishop, and my friend and literary agent Esther Newberg are in their 60s and beyond,” Graham wrote of embracing aging. “My cast always tells me they feel older than they are, feel older than how people treat them. My friends in their 20s feel like they are racing against some sort of clock of success, my friends in their 30s are full of their careers and figuring out relationships, and most of the older people I know are surprised to find they aren’t in their 30s anymore. My grandmother used to say the only way she knew she wasn’t 18 anymore was when she looked in the mirror, and that makes more sense to me now.”

The Sweet November actress revealed: “I feel I’m at an age now, like I was at 32, where I’m not doing too much looking forward, and not getting too stuck on looking back, but feeling that no matter their age or mine, I’m happy that I have these friends, and these precious days to spend with them.”