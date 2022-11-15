‘Gilmore Girls’ Set Memories

The Evan Almighty actress referenced Brad Pitt in a few pages of her book, revealing that she once crossed paths with his Ocean’s Eleven costar Matt Damon while working for the same studio.

“Speaking of Brad, during some season of filming Gilmore Girls on the Warner Bros. lot, one of the Ocean’s movies was also shooting,” she recalled. “Every day, the cast would play basketball at lunch, and one day I accidentally on purpose walked by them with my extremely beautiful German shepherd (R.I.P., Hannah) and Matt Damon said hi to her.”

Graham joked: “Passing their cars lined up outside the stage where they were filming was the closest I will ever come to attending an exotic car show.” She also dished on the Ocean’s cast, writing, “The rumor was that the cast never worked longer than eight hours. I give you these details as part of your actor education so that you don’t feel bad that it is likely none of this fancy actor lifestyle will ever be true for you or for me.”

When it came to her own projects, the TV star admitted that a “typical filming day for regular people is 10 to 12 hours and I have frequently worked twelve to fourteen hours and a few times on Gilmore Girls I worked 18 to 21 hours.”