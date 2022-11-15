Her Ryan Gosling Run-In

Graham recalled meeting the Notebook actor early in her carrer and Gosling giving her the “Hey, we don’t know each other but I’m an actor and you’re an actor” nod. “This made me like him instantly because he clearly knows about the bylaw that states that it is the job of the more prominent actor who is a stranger to give the less-prominent actor stranger the respect nod,” she explained. “I gave him a respect nod back, and the whole brief exchange made me feel that he was a friendly and nice guy. He also goes to one of my favorite sushi restaurants, which you can find on the corner of Main Street and— Hey! I’m not telling, quit trying to get it out of me, let the man enjoy his albacore belly in peace.”

The Someday, Someday, Maybe author and Gosling almost crossed paths again while she was promoting Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and he was doing publicity for La La Land. The twosome were “tentatively booked on one of the talk shows that happens in the nighttime” as both projects were premiering in November 2016.

When Gosling, however, said he “cannot confirm” his appearance on the talk show, Graham learned that despite being available herself, she no longer had a set appearance. The Canada native was the top-billed guest at the time, so if he canceled, Graham would also be cut from the show.

“In the end, Ryan Gosling did not end up doing the show that airs late at night even though it’s filmed at around 4 in the afternoon, and neither did I,” the Seeing Other People actress revealed. “Eventually, the waiting on both ends became too much, and Cheryl [my publicist] was concerned I’d lose the booking altogether, so I withdrew and did other shows instead and have since been back to all the shows of the evening times and no hard feelings toward anyone.”