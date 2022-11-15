Her Split From Peter Krause Sent Her Into a ‘Shock’

“I was on the run in a way, determined to always be moving and doing, not giving myself the time to sit and absorb what had happened,” the One True Thing actress wrote about her breakup from Krause, which she described as a “shock” to her system. “It was the middle of the summer, and I rented a house by the beach. Friends and family came to visit, and it was as fun as I imagine a recovery from any injury might be. There was solace in spending time with people I’d missed, but an ache over the circumstances that created that space.”

Graham remembered coming back to Los Angeles in the fall and not being able to “remember many of the details” from the summer amid her split fog.

“I rented a house, I’d say, and then I’d trail off. One night, I met a friend for dinner. It seemed like we spent a normal amount of time eating and catching up, but when we stood up to leave, I realized we’d been there for five hours,” she said of the hazing time period.