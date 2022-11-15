How Mochi Brought Her Mom Issues to Light

While working on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in Canada in 2020, Graham decided to adopt a puppy, who she later named Mochi. After the dog was moved from Canada back to her home in Los Angeles, the Vampirina alum landed the role of Alex Morrow on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers which also filmed in Canada.

It was during that shooting schedule — in 2021 — that Graham realized that Mochi wasn’t feeling well after undergoing hip surgery the pup was sent to a rehabilitation house. While Mochi did eventually thrive, when she came back home to Graham it was clear that the dog was better off at the farm, which caused a feeling of abandonment to creep up in the actress.

“I started crying in a way that so surprised me that I had to pull over,” Graham wrote, noting that her friend told her it was “OK” to give Mochi up and that it didn’t mean she was “Donna” a.k.a. her mother.

“Donna, my mother, died when she was 61 and I was not yet 40. Donna, my mother, mostly did not raise me. She was around until I was about 4 years old and then, after a few absences, each a little longer than the one before, she and my dad split up and for most of my school years she lived in London,” the A Merry Friggin’ Christmas star recalled. “I’d go to stay with her for a week or two maybe once or twice a year, and occasionally she would stop in when she was in America, but during these short visits I can’t say I ever really got to know her very well.”

Graham noted that “puppies are not babies” but explained that there “were parallels” between the two, which is what made giving up Mochi that much more emotional as a child of divorce.

“Even though I loved Mochi, I felt ill-equipped to handle what she needed — maybe my mother had also felt that way. I’d told myself I was rescuing this puppy, ignoring the voice that was telling me maybe I was getting a dog for other reasons,” she wrote, referring to her and Krause’s romance. “Including that things were not altogether well in my relationship and I suspected I might be on my own again soon, in need of some companionship — tap-tap-tap — a human problem no animal could fix. And maybe part of my mom getting pregnant at 23 was her hoping a baby would fill an emptiness that was more about her career and identity than it was about having a family; something a baby could not fix either.”

She continued: “Mochi had found in me someone who had the ability to handle what she’d needed in her first year. And maybe that was my role in her life — not to be there forever, but to get her to the next place, one more right for her. And maybe my mom knew she wasn’t ready, wasn’t yet as fully formed as she’d become years later when she had my half-sister, and I’d be better off with my dad.”

Ultimately, Graham decided to leave Mochi with the rehab owner. “She sends me photos of Mochi carrying sticks and digging holes in the snow at her farm,” the Pacifier star revealed. “Mochi ended up in a happy home, and so did I.”