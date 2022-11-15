No More WonderBras Here

“After just a few weeks in Los Angeles, I spoke fluent WonderBra, and had purchased my first pair of the rubbery boob blobs no one has ever called anything besides chicken cutlets. These acquisitions didn’t seem strange to me at the time, they seemed mandatory, or at least highly recommended,” Graham said of the acting culture in the early ‘90s. “Every audition room I entered was filled with actresses with bigger boobs than mine. I remember thinking I’d better catch up. It felt like everyone knew what sort of boobs they were supposed to have, and weirdly, they also had them.”

She explained: “Today, we speak of body positivity, and there is at least an attempt at representing a wider variety of shapes and sizes on-screen, but the boob fashion of the 1990s in Los Angeles seemed to offer actresses only two choices: get them surgically augmented or buy a bra that made it look like you had.”

The Nightwatch star recalled speaking with Parenthood costar Mae Whitman about bras decades later, only to learn that the modern actress wasn’t worried about her breast size on camera.

“I realized my ’90s boobs belonged back in time with my daily devotion to the Iced Blendeds from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, driving with the top down, and the occasional American Spirit Ultra Light — other things I’d grown out of or left behind long ago,” the In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It author wrote. “I made coffee at home now, never left the house with an SPF under 45, and hadn’t had a single drag of anything in twenty years. I went home that day, cleared the bulkier bras out of their drawers, and when I found some well-worn cutlets in the very back, rather than thinking of replacing them, I threw the pair away.”