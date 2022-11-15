Rice Krispy Treats and Connie Britton

Graham recalled living with the Friday Night Lights alum once she moved to Los Angeles in the summer of 1996. “We met in the windowless yet magical Chekhov/Ibsen acting class that wasn’t going to get me cast on 90210, and while she’d eventually become a lifelong friend, we didn’t know each other that well yet,” she wrote. “We were among the hordes who came from New York every pilot season. Who knew what would happen? We might get cast in something, we might run out of money and go back to New York and start auditioning while waitressing again like we’d seen happen to so many of our friends.”

The Because I Said So star remembered buying her first cell phone with Britton, explaining that they “giggled every time we called each other because — besides our agents — we were pretty much the only people we knew in LA.”

Graham continued: “Connie and I were staying for free in the house of a friend of hers who was getting a divorce. The friend who’d offered us the house knew we were staying there, but her recently divorced husband did not, so sometimes we’d get a panicked call that the ex was in the neighborhood and we’d have to rush to turn out all the lights and run and hide in the back of the house. We found this hilarious.”

She fondly recalled there being just two beds “and I think one chair and a table we’d sort of move from room to room when needed” in the house.

“The only thing I remember making in it is Rice Krispies Treats, which we’d eat with our hands, too ambitious and dedicated to our craft I suppose to waste even a moment wondering why we had no plates. That was what we considered … breakfast, I guess?” the Hawaii native wrote. “There was a Subway sandwich shop at the bottom of the street, and we’d walk down there most days and split a tuna sub for lunch and then eat chips and salsa and margaritas at the nearby restaurant Mexicali for dinner, and I was somehow the thinnest I’d ever been.”