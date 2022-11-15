The Many Phases of Motherhood

“No, I’ve never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time,” Graham wrote of Krause’s now 21-year-old son, Roman, whom he shares with ex Christine King. “Who I hope will be a part of the rest of my life.”

While reflecting on the iconic role of mother Lorelai Gilmore, the actress explained: “And I have loved and felt maternal toward younger friends and my two sisters and my brother, and I love my two nieces and two nephews and the godchild I have known since he was a week old and I love having Thanksgiving at my house with my family and others I think of as family and I have known great love and devotion and I have given advice but also shut up when I thought I was butting in (with my real butt).”

The Caroline in the City alum continued: “And I have worried that any number of people liked what I made for dinner, got home OK, got the job they wanted, were happy in their relationships even if I wasn’t totally sure the relationship was best for them, and I have given advice and time and money to these people I love, expecting nothing back, wanting nothing but for them to be happy and healthy and leading a fulfilling life and being a good and kind person. And none of these feelings or actions make me a mom but they are some of what moms feel and do and some moms don’t feel or do some of those things but they are still moms.”