The Mom Factor

“Over the years I was on Gilmore Girls, I can’t count how many times I was asked how I knew how to play a mom given that my parents divorced early, and my mom lived overseas for much of my life, and I was mostly raised by my dad. I always struggled to answer this question because there is a real answer, but it might hurt someone’s feelings, like those of her mother, my grandmother, who was still very much in my life until she passed away this year at age 101,” she confessed. “There is a fake answer that I sometimes gave where I framed having been left by my mother at age four as a positive thing, something that contributed to my being more self-sufficient, an absence that wasn’t a loss but was a gift that had made me a stronger person. Because any answer that tried to really answer the question — even the fake one — felt way too vulnerable and for practical journalistic purposes was simply way too long.”

The Bad Santa actress explained: “I taught myself another version containing shorter answers that were on a sliding scale of truthful. ‘I think not growing up with my mom means I didn’t have any preconceived notions of what a mom is supposed to be!’ I’d chirp. What a reductive spin on a very complex subject! But I was trying to fit myself onto two pages. The truth was that it was painful to talk about her.”

Graham noted that her time on the WB series might have been something her mom saw, but she wasn’t sure what her estranged mother watched of her roles. “It’s possible that during those years she saw me more frequently on TV than in real life, a sort of Honda/Pacer paradox of our own,” she added. “I was glad she could finally see and appreciate my work, but I’d rather have had the time together in real life.”