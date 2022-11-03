Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood

Do Beckham and Wood Have Children?

In November 2021, Wood announced they were expecting and shared photos from their maternity shoot. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Zydn, into the world on February 17, 2022, just four days after Beckham’s 2022 Super Bowl victory.

“The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Wood shared a photo of Zydn’s feet on Instagram, announcing the baby’s arrival with a sweet message. “Watching you become the dad I always knew you would be, but actually seeing it happen, I am forever grateful & so in love,” the new mother wrote. “I now know what it Truly means, ‘it takes a village’. Ms independent had to go sit tf down.”

She went on to thank her boyfriend, their mothers, midwife, friends and son.