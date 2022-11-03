Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood

When Did Beckham and Wood Start Dating?

Typically known for keeping their personal lives low-key, Beckham and Wood have shared glimpses of their relationship on Instagram: From birthday wishes to photos of their child, this relationship is going strong.

We are not sure exactly how or when the two started dating, but on November 5th, 2019, their romance became Instagram official. It was Beckham’s 27th birthday, and he received a happy birthday post from Lauren saying how pure his soul is (and also how yummy he is).

The couple made their red carpet debut in early February 2020, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

During the pandemic, Beckham and Wood stuck close and quarantined together in LA. With access to all the things the Pro Bowler’s millions of dollars could buy, they did not have it too rough at all. They practiced their basketball and football skills, swam in the pool, and exercised in a state-of-the-art gym.