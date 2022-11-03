Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood

Who Is OBJ?

He is the “NBA player of the NFL,” according to Fox Sports, as he compared OBJ to NBA player Steph Curry.

Beckham tore his ACL back in 2020 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and hasn’t fully recovered. Still, that didn’t keep him from helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI (which cost him a second ACL tear).

The Louisiana native is an accomplished athlete. Before the college playoffs existed, he competed in the 2012 Bowl Championship Series game as a freshman at LSU. Then, in his premier season with the NFL, he broke several rookie records — and this was after missing his first four games.

With more than 10 touchdowns, 1100 yards and 75 catches in his first season, he caught everyone’s attention. He was the first rookie player to ever accomplish this feat, and he decimated the average reception yards per game for a rookie.

Then, week 12 came along, and a single catch propelled him into stardom. It was November 23, 2014, on a Sunday night. Led by Tony Romo, the Cowboys were looking for a win. And while they got their win, the NY Giant’s OBJ got something even better — the greatest catch of all time.

Fast forward to the end of the season, and the Giants’ wide receiver won Rookie of the Year. A couple of years later, OBJ became the quickest player ever to obtain 200 catches and 4000 receiving yards. He also caught 100 passes that season (the first, but not the last time he accomplished this feat).

That same year he made his debut in the playoffs and got Pro Bowl status for the third season in a row. He went on to play for the Cleveland Browns and then later the Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the Rams (a partial one), they went and won the Super Bowl, but that was the game that tore his ACL.

The player has been out of commission ever since but is looking to join a roster for the 2022 season. Now a free agent, both the Bills and the Rams are interested in taking him on. Apparently, he loved his time in the states of California and New York more than his time in Ohio.