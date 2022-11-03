Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood

Who is OBJ’s Girlfriend Lauren Wood?

Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend Lauren Wood often goes by her nickname LoLo. She is a model, fitness trainer and actress born on March 13, 1993. From appearing on MTV to being a social media star, her life is about as crazy as her star athlete boyfriend.

The 29-year-old was often seen on Nick Cannon’s Wild ’n’ Out, an improv comedy show on MTV, between 2014-2016. The television personality often posts videos of her at the gym, traveling and motherhood.

The Texas native’s 1.8 million Instagram followers can expect to see her flaunt brands like Novex, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova and Hot Miami Styles. You can find her on TikTok as well, but she keeps a lower profile on the short-video platform.

Despite her many accomplishments as an influencer, her main claim to fame is her relationship with OBJ, and the pair seem quite happy.