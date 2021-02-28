Exclusive

New Mom Lea Michele: Inside a Day in My Life With 6-Month-Old Son Ever

By
Lea Michele Inside Day My Life
 Courtesy Lea Michele
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

9:30 a.m.

As her 6-month-old son naps, the actress enjoys a quiet moment to herself.

Back to top