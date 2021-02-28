Exclusive New Mom Lea Michele: Inside a Day in My Life With 6-Month-Old Son Ever By Us Weekly Staff February 28, 2021 Courtesy Lea Michele 5 2 / 5 9:30 a.m. As her 6-month-old son naps, the actress enjoys a quiet moment to herself. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News