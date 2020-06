2012

In 2012, news broke that Michele was dating her Glee costar Cory Monteith. In January 2013, she spoke publicly about their relationship. “I don’t even remember a time when he wasn’t my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire. “No one knows me better than Cory. No one knows what it’s been like to go through this more than he does.”

He admitted himself into rehab in April 2013 and she publicly stated that she would be standing by him no matter what.