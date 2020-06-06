Lea Michele Through the Years

2013

In July 2013, Monteith died from “a mixed drug toxicity” made up of heroin and alcohol. The following month, Michele made her first public appearance at the Teen Choice Awards.

“I just wanted to be here today to personally thank all of you and tell everyone out there how much all of your love and support has meant to me over these very difficult few weeks,” she stated in August through tears. “I wanted to dedicate this award to Cory. For all of you out there who loved and admired Cory as much as I did, I promise that with your love we’re gonna get through this together. He was very special to me and also to the world. And we were very lucky to witness his incredible talent, handsome smile and his beautiful, beautiful heart. So whether you knew him personally or just as Finn Hudson, Cory reached out and became a part of all of our hearts. And that’s where he’ll stay forever.”