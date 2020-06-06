Pics Lea Michele Through the Years: From Broadway Star to Mom-to-Be By Emily Longeretta June 6, 2020 MEGA 14 10 / 14 2018 On April 28, Michele shared via Instagram that she was engaged to Zandy Reich after a year of dating. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duke Spirits Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for the Bourbon Lover in Your Life Try the drink of summer! La Fête du Rosé will be donating $2 from every bottle sold to Color of Change! So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News