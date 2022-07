2022

Michele was officially announced as Beanie Feldstein‘s replacement in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. “A dream come true is an understatement,” the Scream Queens alum gushed via Instagram in July 2022. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL.”