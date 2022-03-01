2013

After Remini left the church in 2013, she told Ellen DeGeneres that her family has “lost friends” because of their choice. Alley slammed her remarks to Howard Stern at the time, calling Remini a “bigot.”

“First of all, I just want to everyone to know I have hundreds of friends and people that I know that have come into Scientology and left Scientology,” Alley said at the time. “It is not true that you cannot [leave] … You’re not shunned, you’re not chased. All that stuff’s bulls—t.”

The Kirstie alum added: “When you are generalizing, and when your goal is to malign and to say things about an entire group — there are tens of millions of Scientologists in the world — when you decide to blanket statement that ‘Scientology is evil,’ you are my enemy. … The truth is, I don’t think I’ve seen Leah for seven or eight years, not for any reason other than I’m acting, and she’s acting. I didn’t care if she was in or out.”