2015

Two years later, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress spoke to Stern again, telling the host in December 2015: “She left the religion and she was very critical. That’s just sort of water under the bridge. There’s nothing going on and there was nothing going on for years. I didn’t shun her, but if a lot of people are rejecting you, at some point you gotta ask, ‘What am I doing?’ I mean, that’s what I would have asked myself.”

Remini, for her part, told Stern in November 2015 that she “understood” Alley’s remarks. “I know the policy. I understand that hiding behind, you know, religious bigotry is the route to go,” she said. “I know why she thinks she’s angry with me, and I know, again, hiding behind that veil is something that is per policy. They see me as an enemy.”

When asked what she would say to Alley if she saw her, Remini replied, “If I did [see Kirstie] I wouldn’t say anything because I know she couldn’t talk to me. I’m shunned. She couldn’t talk to me.”