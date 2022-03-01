2020

Former Scientologist Tony Ortega opened up exclusively to Us about the tension between the women in December 2020 after Alley responded to a social media user who brought up Remini’s 2013 claim that church leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly Miscavige, was missing. (Scientology and lawyers for Shelly have long denied anything was wrong, while Alley alleged that Remini’s missing person’s report was a publicity stunt.)

“Kirstie tries to discredit Leah at every opportunity,” the Underground Bunker blogger told Us. “Leah is a very big problem for the church and for Kirstie. She just isn’t going away. Kirstie has been given permission to attack [Leah’s claims].”