2022

Remini and Alley didn’t hold back after the latter made headlines for her post about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t care what the punk ass twats say,” Alley tweeted. “I will continue to pray for the people of the Ukraine. Putin is a c_t [SIC] and a coward and I’ll pray his own soldiers refused to do this dirty work. PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves.”

The Troublemaker author fired back in a thread: “1. Whoa… looks who’s talking now. So tough. So opinionated. I got your ‘punk ass twat’ right here and I will raise you one. That’s to you and the rest of you p–y ass Scientology bitches (men & women) who are very brave on social media but can’t handle any real confrontation. 2. Anytime. Anyplace. Stop with the fake tough talk and bring it. You all have been invited to the table many times to handle this face-to-face. But you can’t handle it. 3. By the way, none of this is very Christian of you of you @kirstiealley. Your friend Maks is in a war zone and innocent people are dying. Pretending you pray to any God is sad. I wish you did. Stand by your own belief system which tells you there is no God.”