‘Dancing With the Stars’ Appearance

Remini appeared on season 17 of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered in September 2013. The Man in the Family alum addressed her departure from Scientology on the show.

“I’m going through a personal and big change for me and my family,” she said at the time. “The church is looking for me to fail so they can say to their parishioners, you see what happens when you leave the church? They’re waiting for me to fail.”