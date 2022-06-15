Remini’s Own Documentary Aired

In 2016, A&E aired a docuseries titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The show was later renewed for two additional seasons, ending on August 26, 2019. The final episode was a two-hour special filmed in front of a live studio audience made up of former Church of Scientology members.

Remini spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the end of the series in 2019. “We’ve done our job. The public is seeing what a truly evil organization it is,” she said at the time. “It’s not about religious beliefs. They can believe whatever the f–k they want. But they can’t just do whatever the f–k they want — because that’s what they’ve been doing.”