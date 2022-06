The Actress Filed a Missing Person Report

One month after her exit from the controversial religion, Remini filed a missing person’s report for Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, who has not been seen publicly since 2007.

A statement from media relations at the Church of Scientology released to Us at the time stated, “The Los Angeles Police Department has already stated that the case is closed and that the report filed by Leah Remini was unfounded.”