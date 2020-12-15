Love Lives Leighton Meester and Adam Brody: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Emily Marcus December 15, 2020 Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 11 10 / 11 Family of Four Brody announced the birth of the couple’s second child, “a dream boy,” in a September 2020 Twitch video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News