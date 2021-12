Gisele Bündchen

It was a five-years-long romance for the actor and the Brazilian supermodel, lasting from 2000 to 2005. The stars shared many passions together, like sitting courtside at basketball games and raising awareness for environmental causes. DiCaprio also walked the 2005 Oscar red carpet with Bündchen on his arm. (She’s now married to NFL star Tom Brady, with whom she shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.)