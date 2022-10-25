Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Honor Late Actor: 'Miss You Already'

Brandi Carlile

The “Broken Horses” singer, who also appeared on Jordan’s album, paid tribute to the comedian via Instagram. “I will never understand why god took him home so early,” the Grammy winner wrote. “I can’t make sense of this loss right now. I wish I had more profound words to soothe the souls who have lost the laughter and light today … Most people know how he made us (his fellow hunker-downers) laugh smile and reconsider our collective tattered faith in god. But few people know the thankless work he did to hold the hands of the rejected and to walk traumatized and forgotten queer people from the trenches to the throne. @thelesliejordan you will never be forgotten you absolute gift to humanity. Put in a good word for us with the ol’ man upstairs .”