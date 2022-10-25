Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Honor Late Actor: 'Miss You Already'

Dolly Parton

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” the country icon — who collaborated with Jordan on his 2021 gospel album — said in a statement shared via social media. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”