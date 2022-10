Dylan McDermott

The American Horror Story alum revealed via Instagram that he and Jordan hoped to work together again in the future. “We lost a great one today. @thelesliejordan was a wonderful friend to me,” he wrote. “Leslie and I met on American Horror Story and made each other laugh. We talked on the phone recently about doing another show together as twin brothers. He truly was my brother. Love you Leslie. I will miss you dearly…”